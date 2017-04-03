Cold War Kids – LA Divine

Capitol Records

LA Divine, Cold War Kids most expansive and ambitious effort so far, pays tribute to Los Angeles in all its strange glory, embodying the Long Beach-bred band s endless fascination with their adopted hometown.

In many ways, LA is the least divine city, the most hedonistic and irreverent and disconnected from history, says Willett.

LA’s so massive, I feel like I’m always finding something new in it, adds bassist Matt Maust. It’s an incredibly weird place, and I’m happy to have made an album that totally honors that weirdness.

L.A. Divine is the upcoming sixth studio album by American indie rock band Cold War Kids. The album will be released through Capital Records.

It is the first album to feature lead guitarist David Quon.

Tracks include: Love Is Mystical, Can We Hang On?, So Tied Up, Restless, LA River, No Reason To Run, Open Up The Heavens, Invincible, Wilshire Protest, Luck Down, Ordinary Idols, Cameras Always On, Part Of The Night.

Andrew Combs – Canyons Of My Mind

New West Records

Canyons of my Mind is a collection of songs, all put together, that embodies the idea of a young man growing older.

The album consists of the customary songs about lost love and travel, but also hits on more mature issues, such as environmental awareness, spirituality, mental illness, and political exploitation.

Taking on a more introspective and controlling role in the writing and recording process, I dug deep inside my own heart and mind to create what I think is a good illustration of a man becoming more comfortable in his own skin.

Andrew Combs: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, percussion, bgvs. Dominic Billett: drums, percussion, bgvs. Michael Rinne: upright bass, electric bass. Ethan Ballinger: acoustic guitar, baritone ukulele, tenor guitar, electric guitar.

Tracks include: Heart of Wonder, Sleepwalker, Dirty Rain, Hazel, Rose Colored Blues, Better Way, Lauralee, Blood Hunters, Silk Flowers, Bourgeios King, What It Means To You.

Arca – Arca

XL Recordings

Arca represents a stunning step forward in his celebrated catalog, one that will excite his long time fans and find him many new ones. Released via XL Recordings, the self-titled record is the first to feature the Venezuela-born, London-based producer’s untreated singing voice.

He sings in Spanish – the language of his childhood home, Venezuala. It stands as a defiant, delicate statement of intent, and cements his position as one of this turbulent decade’s defining musicians.

Previous work has incorporated snatches of song and Arca’s rapping, but on Arca, his voice is front-and-centre on eight of the album’s 13 tracks.

“Intelligent, impassioned and inspired by integrity, Arca’s continued growth as an artist promises to be one of the most exciting journeys of the coming years.

The musician has no plans to stop either, telling us in no uncertain terms: ‘I want to make music until I die.’” - Dazed “Arca was making body music for the active mind.” - New York Times.

Tracks include: Piel, Anoche, Saunter, Urchin, Reverie, Castration, Sin Rumbo, Coraje, Whip, Desafío, Fugaces, Miel, Child.

Falling in Reverse – Coming Home

Epitaph Records

Falling in Reverse returns with their much-anticipated fourth studio album, Coming Home.

The follow-up to 2015’s Just Like You, the new album finds the band exploring its sound and going to new places musically, all the while retaining the signature ethos and aesthetic that has won the love and loyalty of millions of incredibly invested fans and followers.

Coming Home is marked by sweeping refrains, airy vocal effects, and unforgettable melodies that will continue to thrill their dedicated legion of supporters.

When all is said and done, this album will be viewed as definitive for the band.

Radke and his bandmates will embark on an eternally busy touring schedule in support of the album, living on the road through the album cycle and doing so with a new sense of focus.

The crowds are out in full force for the band’s headlining winter tour.

Tracks include: Coming Home, Broken, Loser, I Hate Everyone.