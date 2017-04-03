Sedona Arts Center presents Elegant Earth exhibition

The Elegant Earth exhibition is a beautiful collaboration of three Sedona women artists who have come together with Prismacolor pencil drawings of trees, flowers painted in Old Master techniques and Alabaster carvings, that portray the magnificance and beauty of nature.

Each artist has her own interpretation of our elegant earth and represents her work with translucency and light.

Susan Munich Henkels was born and grew up in Lexington Kentucky climbing trees, falling out of trees, falling in love with trees and drawing trees.

Moving to Sedona in 1990 has been a constant source of inspiration for her drawings and the work she does as a psychotherapist - as psychology and art are a beautiful blend.

Her focus on trees is similar to discovering the inner spirit of the soul. And, when recognized and appreciated, that soul can bloom.

The preciseness of the pencil lends itself to the detail she is after. Hand drawn lines that are forged through a process of repetition and refinement until a final image emerges. View her drawings through what you see about yourself and your own process.

Capturing light in her paintings is an essential quality in the work of Jody Florman. Using flowers and nature as the primary theme of her artwork, Florman’s devotion to the creative process can be seen in how she meticulously captures the luminescence of her subjects.

Adept in the use of Mixed technique, a technique that demands time and patience by building layers of paint and where light is enhanced to a luminous glow, Florman’s exploration of flowers invites the viewer to see her subjects as vibrant and bold.

Her paintings are a combination of intuition and deep listening. As each painting unfolds she is in awe of what wants to manifest through the energetic alchemy of vision, oil and color.

Susan Zalkind is a stone sculptor who grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts at the mouth of the Taunton River. When she was a child her hands and fingers were her friends.

She perceived them as separate beings who she played with. When she started carving wood a warmth emanated out from her hands that approached “hot.”

It felt like home, a safe place. It was a perfect fit. Alabaster has been gifted to her to fulfill the visions that beckon to be expressed through her hands that celebrate the extravagant beauty and healing quality of the stone.

She’s is completely passionate -- for over 40 years now, about Alabaster- about unearthing it, discovering its hidden treasure under rubble piles and on cliff faces, about revealing its color palette, translucency and glorious beauty.

For further information about the exhibit you can contact Susan Munich Henkels at 928-301-5234.

If You Go ....

• What: Elegant Earth exhibition

• When: First Friday Art Walk, April 7- Gallery open 5pm-8pm

Saturday April 8, 11am-4pm

Sunday April 9, 11am-3pm

Monday April 10, 11am-3pm

• Where: Art Barn at the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, Uptown Sedona