Stan Natchez at Turquoise Tortoise Gallery

In Sedona, Turquoise Tortoise Gallery opens “Stan Natchez: Symbols of Power” and welcomes back the esteemed Native American artist who unveils his latest new works at a reception April 7, 5-8 pm. Natchez gives an Artist Talk at 6 pm.

Stan Natchez combines Neo-Pop sensibilities with traditional two-dimensional “ledger art” style to make profound visual statements. Natchez feels strongly about communicating contemporary Native American philosophy that has been purged of any romantic or stereotypical idealism.

By representing, and upending, iconography that is deeply embedded in our American psyche Stan Natchez invites viewers to respond to his artwork on any number of levels. His primary graphic may be a war pony, Sitting Bull or a Monopoly board while the addition of mixed media shifts the representation of the image to become a new experience. Frequent backgrounds of actual U.S. currency not only pay homage to ancestors who painted on their version of currency – a buffalo hide – but also places George Washington in a position to confront, from each bill he peers from, the legacy of Native Americans in this land.

The addition of meticulously detailed beadwork represents another Native American currency. Backgrounds of maps delineating now-accepted borders, baseball cards, comic pages, or yellow pages listing innumerable populations, all now support imagery of the native populations long calling this land home.

When Stan Natchez adds gold leaf to his paintings it represents the high value we now place on gold and minerals dug from within our earth. Birds that frequently fly across his images represent spirits. The American flag he often includes invokes traditional warrior societies whose strong commitments are carried on today by the large numbers of soldiers and veterans within Native America.

In addition to being a nationally known artist, Stan Natchez has distinguished himself as a teacher, dancer, editorial advisor and legal advocate for the Native American community.

The paintings of Stan Natchez are in museum collections including Boston Fine Arts Museum, Santa Fe Fine Arts Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Albuquerque Fine Arts Museum, Smithsonian Institute and the Autry Museum of Western Art.

Visit www.Facebook.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallerySedona; or follow on Instagram. Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928/282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10-6 Mon-Sat; 11-5 Sun. Extended hours April 7-June: Open till 8pm Th-Sat.