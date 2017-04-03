Voilà Tour comes to Sound Bites

This week at Sound Bites Grill the musical menu features live music from France Musicians, American Legends and Bach to Rock with Esteban and Teresa Joy.

Live music lovers you won’t be disappointed with the lineup this week at one of Sedona’s premiere entertainment restaurant venues. The Voila (wah-la) Tour kicks off the week Thursday evening April 6th with four great performers from France for a night in Paris.

From Piaf to Gypsy Jazz, from Montand to harmonica Melodies, from Pop to Blues, this night will sure be an easy and pleasant way to go to France… In uptown Sedona! A unique concept with multiple talents … Voilà Tour, a new form of entertainment. Take a look at the awesome performers. Belin and Jo, CadiJo, Fanny Melili (The Voice France), and Chris & Lo will all be performing this evening. Doors open at 5:30 pm music from 6:30-10 pm.

Belen la Parisienne (Belin) will impress you at first glance by her elegance but very quickly you will be charmed by her ability not to take herself too seriously! She exudes a mixture of sensuality and cheekiness, reminiscent of Parisian cabaret and of the atmosphere of French side walk cafés.

Whether she sings own songs or classic Edith Piaf or Brigitte Bardot, you will be conquered. Jonathan Malnoury (Jo) accompanies Belen on the guitar and voice. Jo is a high level talented musician. During Voilà Tour he will also perform on the oboe in his new-fashioned own style. “Oboe Jo” compositions will match so well with Sedona Spirit!

Take a magical trip to the south of France with CadiJo. CadiJo lives in Bordeaux. He is a singer and an exceptional harmonica player.His work has been recognized by an Award at the Harmonica Hohner’s Trophy. This multi-faceted artist moves easily from the Blues to the Gypsy Jazz, passing through the French standards. You will really enjoy his poetic compositions and his touch of humor! His personality, talent and wide repertory create a real spark with the audience.

Next listen to the voice of France with Fanny Melili. She was discovered in the TV show The Voice France. Just like she conquered the Jury, she will charm you with her voice and her stage presence. Fanny sings her own original songs, in a mix of French pop, Rock and Folk style, in both languages. She also adds such a personal touch to American Hits, you’ll be surprised! For sure a Rising Star!

Chris & Lo’ is a surprising acoustic duo. Together they go to the heart of Blues, Soul, Rock and Pop standards adapting them to fit their own style: simple yet rich, spicy yet authentic. Their genuine friendship and great sense of show take you aboard their performance in a blink of an eye! High ranked musicians without an ounce of pretension! Get tickets for this incredible night of 4 great performers by calling 928-282-2713. Tickets start at $25.

The rest of the week continues with great supper club shows. Friday night you will enjoy Anthony Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar” tribute to guitar heroes. Anthony Mazzella will give you Americas most amazing tribute show to famous guitarist from our past to the current masters including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Jimi Page (Led Zeppelin), The Edge (U2), Pete Townsend (The Who), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), George Harrison (The Beatles), Dave Murray (Iron Maiden), Keith Richard (The Rolling Stones), Randy Rhoads (Ozzy Osbourne), Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more.

Saturday April 8th, you will experience Bach to Rock with Esteban live. This up-close and intimate concert featuring world famous flamenco/classical guitarist Esteban and his daughter Teresa Joy on violin is a must see. The two perform with Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez on keyboards. The concert lasts about 2 hours. Doors open at 5:30 and show time is 7pm.

Experience an intimate dinner theater where you will enjoy a rare and unique experience of music mastery at its finest that cannot be duplicated. The Esteban concert will take you on a musical journey with stories that inspire and ignite the passion of the soul.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. For more information and calendar of events visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713