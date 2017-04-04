American Heritage students say what it’s like to fly a Cessna

VERDE VALLEY – It’s doubtful that Abbie Martin has grown yet to her full height.

But Saturday at Tucson International Airport, the Camp Verde American Heritage Academy seventh grader really appreciated the help of someone taller.

“The pilot helped me because my feet couldn’t touch the pedals,” Abbie said about her experience flying a Cessna airplane, one of six American Heritage students to participate in the Wright Flight program. “For people who are first-time flying, this is so cool, and students should take that class. I recommend it for people who are afraid of heights or flying because this experience will help you overcome your fears.”

Sky bumpy … ‘so awesome’

Fifth grader Ana Dawson was “really nervous when I first took off in the airplane.”

“But once I was in the air, it was fun,” Ana said. “When the sky got bumpy, it was so awesome!”

“Flying a plane, she said, “felt different.”

“The plane would tilt a lot when we were taking a turn, but I liked it,” Ana said. “After we landed, I found out the pilot that was with me was the person that started Wright Flight. I thought that was so cool!”

‘Tested my knowledge’

For Rachel Cluff, a fifth grader at AHA’s Cottonwood campus, piloting the Cessna airplane was “nerve-racking” at first.

“Once we got in the air, it was so fun,” said Rachel, 11. “The best part was when my pilot told me to make sure we were going the right way, because it tested my knowledge of where we were going.”

Nerve-shocking

Dalton Upton wants to be a pilot “because I like being in the air.”

Saturday’s Wright Flight voyage in a Cessna made the American Heritage seventh grader’s career choice more solid.

“I am thankful for Wright Flight because I got to do something that I really enjoy,” said Dalton. “It was great and I liked it, but it was nerve-shocking. The pilot kept telling me I was climbing. That worried me. He told me it was normal and that he even did that when he first flew.”

To Dalton, the best part of flying is the landing.

“Because I like that feeling,” Dalton said. “This will be the thing I remember the most and will give me a career!”

