Camp Verde High School names students of the month

David Perez and Kayla Hackett are this month’s Camp Verde Kiwanis students of the month.
David is president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club, as well as a member of the PAL’s organization.
David loves to perform in the high school’s musicals and is also a four-year varsity soccer player and three-year wrestler.
David will attend a Bible College in Murietta, California to pursue a career in ministry.
Kayla has a 3.5 GPA and is one of the school’s top Varsity softball and basketball players.
Kayla is involved in student council, is secretary of her senior class, and belongs to the school’s PAL’s organization.
Kayla will attend Grand Canyon University in the fall to pursue a medical career as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Comments
