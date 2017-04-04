Letter: Short-sighted policies have doomed West Clear Creek

Editor:

West Clear Creek campground and recreation area has been a destination for people from around the country and around world. I believe in climate change unlike our current administration. I am all for saving our precious water and air.



However, since TerraPass put in a water pipline for the farmers in the area it has had devastating effects on Clear Creek.



The pipeline has sucked the creek dry in many places and the level of water remaining is at an all time low.



Normally at this time of the year the water levels are thriving. By midsummer the creek in this area will be dry. There will no longer be any swimming or wading in the area. There will no longer be any fishing. No one will want to visit the area anymore due to the lack of water which could easily become a health hazard. Sitting water is easily contaminated.



When the word gets out that means less commerce for Camp Verde. This project should have taken care to maintain this beautiful area. There is a pond across the street from Clear Creek which is on private property and it is bursting with water. I guess those swans will continue to enjoy their swim.



Julie Sutherland

Camp Verde