Camp Verde deputies lend extra support to SR 260 roundabout project

CAMP VERDE – Since NGU Contracting from Phoenix began roadwork on SR 260 at Industrial Drive, deputies with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office have had the opportunity to earn a few extra dollars from Arizona Department of Transportation.

Off-duty deputies such as Dave Freeman have been able to sign up for shifts about once each week to enforce traffic as crews begin installing both sidewalks and a roundabout at Industrial Drive in the area locals know as Junk Food Junction.

The purpose of the extra patrol officers, Freeman says, is not necessarily to write citations.

“We prefer to give warnings,” says Freeman. “I’ve stopped a few people, depends on the day. But I think people are beginning to get it, because they are tending to slow down.”

According to Freeman, the main concern of the Marshal’s Office is the “safety of the people who are working out here.”

Freeman has worked several off-duty shifts at the Junction since work commenced in March.

“Eight, 10, 12 hours. On average, I’d say 10,” Freeman says. “It’s a volunteer thing. Whoever is interested [CVMO deputies], we split it up. But we can only be out here on our off days.”

What to expect

In March, Arizona Department of Transportation began construction of a two-lane roundabout on SR 260 at Goswick Way and Industrial Drive. Posted speed for much of the affected area is 25 mph, transitioning from 35 mph to and from the road work.

According to ADOT’s website, access to properties will be maintained at all times during construction and that drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution; slow down and watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Though it would seem that roadwork on SR 260 at Industrial Drive is part of ADOT’s $62 million road widening and roundabout project, the work on SR 260 east of I-17 is a separate project.

At a cost of close to $1.3 million, the Town of Camp Verde contributed $424,350 through Northern Arizona Council of Governments and another $39,900 through the Town’s Highway User Revenue Fund, according to Ron Long, Public Works Director for the Town of Camp Verde.

Wednesday, crews from NGU Contracting began to install a roundabout on SR 260 at Industrial Drive. According to the ADOT website, work should be completed on the Industrial Drive roundabout and sidewalks sometime in the spring.

For more information, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/northcentral-district-projects.

