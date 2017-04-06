Future Chefs in Training

Photo by Vyto Starinskas.
Connor Reilly and Mia Barre, both from Mountain View Preparatory, Willie Hunt from Oak Creek School, and Nikki Ray and Kaylee Shore from Cottonwood Elementary School, left to right, compete in the annual Future Chef competition Wednesday at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School on Wednesday, March 29.
