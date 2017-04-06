Road Work Ahead: Allow ‘additional travel time’ during SR 260 improvement project (with videos)

CAMP VERDE – Traffic jams just don’t mean much when they happen to people who live 100 miles away.

For the next 18 or so months, Verde Valley residents may benefit from using Arizona Department of Transportation’s website more than they usually do, as traffic alerts pertaining to ADOT’s $62 million road widening and roundabout project on SR 260 will help keep motorists in tune with road delays, possibly even detours.

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays for the time being, overnight work is expected to continue as construction crews haul excess materials, according to the ADOT website.

Additional travel time suggested

ADOT is suggesting that drivers allow additional travel time “as they will be guided through the work zone by flagging crews.”

The $62 million safety improvement project in Yavapai County will widen a nine-mile segment of SR 260 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane, between I-17 and Thousand Trails Road in Camp Verde.

For the most up-to-date information about SR 260 conditions, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

‘Safer and easier travel’

Arizona Department of Transportation’s road widening project will also include seven roundabout intersections at Thousand Trails Road, Coury Drive, Cherry Creek Road, Horseshoe Bend Drive, Wilshire Road and two additional locations to accommodate future development.

ADOT stated that the roundabouts will “accommodate future traffic demands and provide a safe corridor for future commercial and residential development in the area.”

The SR 260 project will “provide safer and easier travel for local residents and visitors in the Verde Valley region,” stated Alvin Stump, district engineer for ADOT’s Northwest District.

According to the ADOT website, road crews will start just west of I-17 at Wilshire Road and will begin dirt excavation.

The current one travel lane in each direction will be maintained throughout the project, ADOT states.

Each of the roundabouts will be approximately one mile apart, according to Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers.

For more information, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/northcentral-district-projects.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42