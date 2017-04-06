Senior saved from being conned out of $28,000 ‘Sweetheart Swindle’

An 89-year-old Prescott woman, caught up in a scam that had cost her thousands of dollars, called for help and a Yavapai County Sheriff’s detective prevented an additional loss of $28,000.

The victim had been contacted by a man over the internet, and she had become romantically interested in him, said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO spokesman.

“The man wrote that he worked for the United Nations as an ‘American General’ in Syria and was trying to leave the country so he could come to Prescott and be with her,” D’Evelyn said. “Starting in October of 2016, he asked for money to help with expenses necessary to escape from Syria.”

The victim began depositing several thousand dollars into specific “United Nations” bank accounts identified by the man, including a recent $10,000 deposit in early March.

Deputies also learned of a $30,000 deposit to a designated bank account completed on the day the victim made the report, March 31.

Detectives stepped in and prevented further loss by freezing the suspect’s bank account.

“Working through the day and into Saturday, April 1, detectives eventually secured a search warrant and froze the account with a current balance of $28,000,” D’Evelyn said. “The process to retrieve the remaining money from the account is underway and will be returned to the victim.

“Unfortunately, thousands of dollars have since been withdrawn and likely will not be recovered. Detectives are working a paper trail hoping to identify the suspect.”

This type of scam is called the “Sweetheart Swindle.”

The victim in this case had overlooked one of the common elements of this kind of scheme: the suspect’s spelling and grammar was very bad.

Here are other things that should raise red flags:

• Requests that you wire money or to cash a check or money order for the caller.

• The “relationship” becomes romantic extremely quickly, with quick pronouncements of love or close friendship.

• Claims to be a U.S. citizen who is abroad, very wealthy, or a person of important status.

• Claims to be a contractor and needs your help with a business deal.

• Making excuses about not being able to speak by phone or meet in person.

• Quickly asks you to communicate via email, instant messaging or text messaging instead of the online dating sites’ messaging services.

• Claims to be American, but makes frequent and obvious spelling or grammar mistakes that a native English speaker wouldn’t.