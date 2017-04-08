Clarkdale Council meets Tuesday

CLARKDALE – A regular meeting of the common council of the Town of Clarkdale is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Men’s Lounge at Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located 19 N. Ninth St.

Council is set to declare May 1-6 as Youth Week in Clarkdale, and approve a proclamation setting May 2017 as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Clarkdale.

Council plans to discuss, and possibly take action, regarding the adoption of the Focus Area Plan for the Bitter Creek Industrial Area; a job order contract with Fann Environmental for installation and concrete water crossings at Deception Wash; and submission of a grant application to USDA Rural Business Development.

Council also is set to discuss and consider Clarkdale’s participation in the evaluation of the Non-Indian Agricultural (NIA) Central Arizona Project (CAP) Priority Water Reallocation Options; the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Clarkdale-Jerome School District and Clarkdale for a school resource officer; and a resolution authorizing a designated staff member to review applications to the State Department of Liquor License and Control for Special Event and Fair/Festival Liquor Licenses and complete the local governing body approval section.



Also on the agenda is an action plan, submitted by Patriot Disposal, Inc., relating to their collection service agreement for solid waste and recycling collection services.

To view the agenda, visit http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/council_meetings.htm.

-Jennifer Kucich

Clarkdale approves liquor licenses for Made in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE –The Common Council of the Town of Clarkdale held a special meeting April 4 to discuss liquor licenses for the Made in Clarkdale event.

The Council approved a recommendation to the State Department of Liquor License and Control to approve a Special Event Liquor License for the Made in Clarkdale event. The event is scheduled May 13-14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park, located 1001 and 921 Main St.

The Council approved a recommendation to the State Department of Liquor License and Control to approve the Wine Festival/Fair Licenses for the Made in Clarkdale event for the following:

Rodney Young – Arizona Stronghold Vineyards LLC; Kent Callaghan – Callaghan Vineyards; Kelly Bostock – Dos Cabezas WineWorks; Arlene Domanico – Passion Cellars, LLC; Jamie Lynn Fullmer – Fire Mountain Wines, LLC; Mitchell D. Levy – Burning Tree Cellars, LLC; Joseph Bechard – Chateau Tumbleweed; Robert Hammelman – Sand-Reckoner Vineyards; Matt Montgomery – Three Wells Distilling Company; Maynard Keenan - Four Eight Wineworks; Maynard Keenan – Caduceus Cellars; Maynard Keenan – Merkin Vineyards Osteria; Barbara J. Pierce – Pierce Wines Arizona, LLC; Garrison Ellam – Elgin Distillery; and Paula Teer Woolsey – Southwest Wine Center.

-Jennifer Kucich