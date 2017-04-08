Lady Marauders fall to high-ranked Cobras

COTTONWOOD –Mingus Union softball lost their second straight as they couldn’t hold on against highly ranked Cactus.

The No. 10 Lady Marauders (15-7) fell on senior day on Friday 11-1 to No. 5 Cactus after the Cobras scored four runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.

“Well obviously I’m not happy, we played the game real tough for about five innings against probably the second best team in the state in our division,” said Mingus Union head coach John Brown. “Played them tough, we made a couple pitching mistakes and I think after that everybody got down and kinda let them walk over us a bit, but one thing that they did learn from it is that they can play with that team.”

Mingus Union lost 10-9 at No. 9 Coconino on Thursday. On Friday they trailed Cactus 3-1 after four innings before the Cobras pulled away.

Cactus (20-4, 5-0 West Valley) has won 12 games in row and is 11-0 in power point games.

“That team’s undefeated and usually beats teams 20, 30 to nothing and we had them 3-1 for a quite a while so I’m okay with the performance,” Brown said. “We had a tough day (Thursday) and I think that rolled over to (Friday).”

While the Coconino loss was close, it came in heartbreaking fashion as Mingus Union (6-3 Grand Canyon), which led 9-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, fell on a walk-off and lost their chance to take control of the Grand Canyon Region.

“That’s terrible,” Brown said. “Between errors and mental mistakes, we just started kinda letting it unfold and it was like watching a bad movie, they came back and wound up beating us 10-9, so that’s a game we needed for the region championship, to clinch it anyway, and now we gotta hope that somebody else will pick up our slack and beat Coconino for us.”

The loss dropped Mingus Union out of first place in the Grand Canyon Region and into third, behind Coconino and No. 8 Prescott. The Badgers and Panthers each are 5-2.

Mingus Union beat Coconino at home 3-1 and also split with Prescott, defeating them 14-2 at home and losing 10-5 on the road.

Coconino’s remaining region games are with No. 17 Mohave, No. 16 Bradshaw Mountain and No. 34 Lee Williams. Prescott’s are against Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave twice each.

Mingus Union’s last Grand Canyon games are with Mohave, Bradshaw Mountain and Lee Williams.

After the loss, Mingus Union honored its seniors: Morgan Mabery, Maliah Zillmer, Anissa Zorillo and Krista Earl with an elaborate ceremony featuring all the Mingus Union High School players. After the JV finished their game, the freshman stood at first base, sophomores at second and juniors at third and they hugged their seniors.

“It was a super special group,” Brown said. “I’ve been coaching all but one of them since they were eight years old, on my travel team and in Little League and up here. That’s just a start of a bunch of kids that I’ve been coaching a long time but it’s the first set of kids that I’m letting go and it was tough on me but it’s good to see that each one of them have a plan for success.”

It was also Mingus Union’s last game at home of the regular season. After going winless at home last year, Mingus Union was 5-3 in the friendly confines of their Cottonwood school.

“Last year home field felt like a curse to us, we decided to make a bunch of changes this year, we bought new uniforms (laughs), did all kinds of stuff to get rid of the bad mojo and it seems to have worked,” Brown said. “I mean we lost some games here that we shouldn’t have but for the most part we’ve played very tough here all year long so I think that’s kinda going away and we’re happy to be at home now.”