Mingus girls tennis defeats No. 18 Deer Valley

COTTONWOOD –Thanks to some late heroics, Mingus Union girls tennis beat Deer Valley at home to move closer to a possible team playoffs berth.

No. 17 Mingus Union (8-2, 3-1 Section II) defeated No. 22 Deer Valley 6-3, leap frogging the Skyhawks in the rankings. Deer Valley was No. 18 and Mingus Union 23rd before the matches.

“It was a match won under the moon, again,” said Mingus Union head coach Andrea Meyer. “At the end of doubles play, Mingus was ahead 2-1, we won the first two doubles and as the singles matches started concluding, Deer Valley was winning those. They just got the ball back more and they had a very steady team So it really came down to Phoebe Chilton, our number two player and Maya Federbush, our number six player and they were the very last ones on the court.”

Chilton lost the first set and won the second set in a tie breaker and forced a 10-point match tie break.

“Phoebe was really one of the heroes of the day because she had to come from far behind and just through determination and setting her mind to it, she had to pull out a win there and she did it very nicely,” Meyer said. “The score of her tie breakers 7-3, which is not close and 10-4 in the deciding match tie breaker, so those are both convincing wins and she hit with pace and some risks — appropriate risks — in the tie breakers and didn’t crumble and it kind of shows who Phoebe Chilton is, she wanted to know when she came to the fence, coaching, between when the tie breakers were starting, she wanted to know if her match made a difference, she wanted to know if her match hung in the balance and I said ‘it sure does’ and she lit a fire under herself, that’s the juice that she needs.”

Deer Valley is 6-3 and 1-3 in Section II.

After that, Federbush, a junior, won her match, her fourth or fifth tiebreaker win of the season.

“The other player who did so well under pressure was Maya Federbush at number six, lost the first set 3-6, came back to win the second set 7-5, it was neck and neck, lot of deuce games and then under the lights, won it 10-8 in a tie breaker,” Meyer said.

“Maya is one of those students who has a lot more to her than you see on the surface, yes, she twirls her racket, you can see that she’s a bit nervous in the match but she struck the ball well on her serve. She hit it hard and she kept her feet active.”

Juniors Talon Whiteley and Emma Williams won the No. 1 doubles match 8-5.

“Not a particularly strong match for them but you want to have some of those matches during the season that you don’t just power through but you have some vicissitudes in the score and you need to work through them and figure out how to get past your errors and did,” Meyer said. “So I’m proud of them for that.”

On Thursday Mingus Union beat No. 60 Bradshaw Mountain (0-9, 0-4 Section II) 8-1 on the road.

In other news, Mingus Union’s rain postponed match against No. 25 Sunrise Mountain (4-5, 3-1 Section IV) at home from Feb. 28 has been rescheduled for April 17.

Mingus Union’s next match is Tuesday against No. 11 Prescott (8-3, 4-2 Section II) at home at 3:30 p.m.

After the match but before the Lady Marauders moved up six spots in the rankings, Meyer was hopefully that the Deer Valley win could move them close to the top 16 and a position to make the 16-team Division II state team tournament.

“So I hope that this will elevate us in the rankings and I hope that we can, for the first time in many, many years, earn a team spot in the state tournament,” Meyer said.