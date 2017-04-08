Obituary: Joseph Shepard

Joseph Shepard, 86, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday April 2, 2017. He was born in Ohio and moved to Arizona when he was 7.



He moved to Cottonwood with his wife in 1987.



Joe loved people and had many talents. He especially loved his grandchildren and his great, great grandson James. He loved Emma, Kloey and Madison, his great, great grandchildren by marriage.

Joe is survived by his wife Dawn, son Lynn, daughter Susan and step-daughter Tammy Walton, Steve Jenness and Wayne Jenness.



He is preceded in death by daughter Debbie Davis and son Joe Shepard Jr.



No funeral services to be held.



Please remember Joe in your prayers. He will be sadly missed.

Information provided by survivors.