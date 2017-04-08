Obituary: Richard Thomas Clark

Richard Thomas Clark, Loving husband, Father, Brother, Friend, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather passed away March 27, 2017.

Richard was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. His loving family included five brothers Perry Jr, Otis, John, Ira, Paul, with an amazing mother, Evelyn Clark and father, Perry Clark Sr.

He married the love of his life Gayle Charlene Merritt, they were blessed with two sons, Thomas and Charles, and two daughters, Penelope and Robyn. He had a love for horses and the cowboy lifestyle.

He made many sacrifices in his life for the love of his family, and so he could be there to raise his children.

He enlisted in the Marines at the age of 19. After the Marines, he became a materials engineer, one of the best in the state actually. He made a career building the highways and bridges of Arizona.



After Richard retired, he created and ran his own business raising bees and selling honey. He was known by many as the cowboy in The Cowboy Honey Company.

He loved working with the honeybees and he would go to the schools of his grandchildren for show and tell and teach all the kids about honeybees and the whole process of making honey. Along with the horses and bees he also owned chickens. He loved going to the farmers’ market and a large number of his customers became friends. He went every weekend to sell honey and talk to people. He used to say that people who come to the farmers’ market don’t just want to buy things, they want to talk and that is how you keep them coming back!

He will be remembered as the family man who was proud of his children for making something of themselves, building their lives and raising their kids the right way. He believed in protecting the ones you love and he always succeeded in doing so, until the very end.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Field of Dreams, 90 S. Montezuma Castle Hwy, Camp Verde, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens. www.resthavencarrtenney.com.

Information provided by survivors.