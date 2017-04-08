Revising superintendent contract on Camp Verde school board agenda

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the district governing board of the Camp Verde Unified School District is expected to meet in executive session with the district’s attorney about the possible offer of a revised contract to Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin.

Though the attorney may be present via telephone, the executive session within the board’s monthly meeting would only be for the board and the attorney.

Under a three-year contract that expires on June 30, 2018, Dr. Goodwin and the board can negotiate a new contract no earlier than April 1, “15 months prior to the end of the current contract,” Dr. Goodwin also said.

Also Tuesday, the board will also discuss the district’s upcoming annual joint board meeting to be held this year at Beaver Creek School on Friday, April 21.

On April 11, the Camp Verde Unified School District Governing Board will hold its regular session at 7 p.m. in the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.