Running the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon

Runners take off in the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon’s half-marathon at 7 a.m. Saturday. Hundreds of runners turned out for the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 2 mile races in beautiful weather. It was sponsored by the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department.
