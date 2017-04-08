St. Thomas lends a hand to college hopefuls

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District has received a $700 donation from St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Clarkdale to be used to scholarship local students for summer 2017 Learning and Enrichment activities at the school district.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church recently raised the money through a fundraiser, said Steve King, assistant superintendent at COCSD.

“COCSD is very grateful for the work and collaboration with the community,” King said.

King also said that the money will specifically be used for ‘College For Kids’ and ‘Early College,’ both partnership programs between the district and Yavapai College.

The College for Kids program is for Pre K-5 children, and Yavapai College Early College is for grades 6-12. The programs are designed to teach young college-hopefuls about science and technology, nature, creative arts, drama, filmmaking and writing, cooking and language.

For more information on Yavapai College’s College for Kids program, call 928-634-6530.

Or visit www.yc.edu/v5content/lifelong-learning/college-kids-verde/default.htm.

-- Bill Helm