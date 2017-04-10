Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: April 12, 2017.

Originally Published: April 10, 2017 2:57 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  4. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  5. Mississippi Blood, Greg Iles

  6. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid

  7. The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck

  8. In This Grave Hour, Jacqueline Winspear

  9. The Black Book, James Patterson

  10. The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Lisa See

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  3. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  4. Old School: Life in the Sane Lane, Bill O’Reilly, Bruce Feirstein

  5. South and West, Joan Didion

  6. The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel

  7. Unshakeable, Tony Robbins

  8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

  9. A Colony in a Nation, Chris Hayes

  10. Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  2. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  3. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  4. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  5. All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda

  6. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  7. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  8. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

  9. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

  10. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  2. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  3. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  5. Originals, Adam Grant

  6. Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson

  7. Dark Money, Jane Mayer

  8. Lab Girl, Hope Jahren

  9. The Immortal Irishman, Timothy Egan

  10. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

MASS MARKET

  1. 1984, George Orwell

  2. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  3. End of Watch, Stephen King

  4. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

  5. The Obsession, Nora Roberts

  6. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  7. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  8. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  9. The Black Widow, Daniel Silva

  10. The Drifter, Nick Petrie

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  2. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  3. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  6. Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook

  7. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt

  8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  9. Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson

  10. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle