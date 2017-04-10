The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Mississippi Blood, Greg Iles
Exit West, Mohsin Hamid
The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck
In This Grave Hour, Jacqueline Winspear
The Black Book, James Patterson
The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Lisa See
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Old School: Life in the Sane Lane, Bill O’Reilly, Bruce Feirstein
South and West, Joan Didion
The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel
Unshakeable, Tony Robbins
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
A Colony in a Nation, Chris Hayes
Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman
The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
Originals, Adam Grant
Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson
Dark Money, Jane Mayer
Lab Girl, Hope Jahren
The Immortal Irishman, Timothy Egan
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
MASS MARKET
1984, George Orwell
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
End of Watch, Stephen King
The Last Mile, David Baldacci
The Obsession, Nora Roberts
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
The Black Widow, Daniel Silva
The Drifter, Nick Petrie
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook
Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson
A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle