Norman

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Joseph Cedar

Writer: Joseph Cedar

Producers: Miranda Bailey, Lawrence Inglee, et. al.

Cast: Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen, Charlotte Gainsbourg, et. al.

Norman Oppenheimer is a small time operator who befriends a young politician at a low point in his life.

Three years later, when the politician becomes an influential world leader, Norman’s life dramatically changes for better and worse.

Rated R for some language.

A Quiet Passion

Music Box Films

Director: Terence Davies

Writer: Terence Davies

Producers: Roy Boulter, Sol Papadopoulos, et al.

Cast: Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Ehle, Duncan Duff, Keith Carradine, Jodhi May, Joanna Bacon, Catherine Bailey, Emma Bell, Annette Badland, Rose Williams, et. al.

The story of American poet Emily Dickinson from her early days as a young schoolgirl to her later years as a reclusive, unrecognized artist.

Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, disturbing images and brief suggestive material.