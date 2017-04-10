Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic

Verve

Hopeless Romantic marks Branch’s first solo album since Grammy nominated Hotel Paper (certified Platinum). Produced by Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) and Gus Seyffert (Beck, Norah Jones, SIA), Hopeless Romantic weaves a tale of love-lost and found.

Tracks include: Best You Ever, You’re Good, Fault Line, Heartbreak Now, Hopeless Romantic, Living A Lie, Knock Yourself Out, Temporary Feeling, Carry Me Home, Not A Love Song, Last Night, Bad Side, Shadow, City.

Lillie Mae – Forever and Then Some

Third Man Records

Nashville is a lifer’s town and Lillie Mae is a true music lifer, singing and playing on stages across America since she was but three years old. Her much-anticipated debut album sees the Music City-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist weaving classic country, bluegrass, and blues with her own extraordinary experiences to create a breathtaking song cycle of romance and struggle, solitude and adventure.

Tracks include: Over the Hill and Through the Woods, Honky Tonks and Taverns, Wash Me Clean, Loaner, Honest and True, These Daze, Forever and Then Some, Nearing Home, To Go Wrong, Some Fine Day, Dance to the Beat of My Own Drum.

The Flatliners – Inviting Light

Rise Records

The Flatliners are that band right now. Inviting Light includes 12 melodic, catchy songs that will stay stuck in your head for months to come. It’s the band’s most mature effort, as it leans more rock than punk, but it doesn’t alienate the band’s core audience.

Tracks include: Mammals, Hang My Head Nicotine Lips, Indoors, Human Party Trick, Unconditional Love, Burn Out Again, Infinite Wisdom, Sympathy Vote, Wedding Speech, Chameleon Skin, No Roads.

White Reaper – The World’s Best American Band

Polyvinyl Records

Boasting textured melodies, layered guitars and more seasoned lyrics, The World’s Best American Band finds the quartet busting out of the basement sound established on their previous full length (2015’s White Reaper Does It Again) and setting their sights on the arena. Armed with a record that celebrates rock in all of its glory, they are poised to satisfy crowds whether they are packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the “standing room only” pit or kicking back in the cheap seats.

Tracks include: The World’s Best American Band, Judy French, Eagle Beach, Little Silver Cross, The Stack, Party Next Door, Crystal Pistol, Tell Me.