Poco Diablo to host Sedona Wolf Week

SEDONA – A beloved band by many, America, will be traveling to Sedona to show their support for wolves by performing at Sedona Wolf Week 2017.

The concert will be the final event of Sedona Wolf Week at Poco Diablo Resort, April 23rd from 5-6:30 pm with emcee Tonya June Moore and VIP cocktail reception immediately following.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at www.PlanB.Foundation.

The concert will mark the end of Sedona Wolf Week 2017 co-presented by Apex Protection Project and The Plan B to Save Wolves, co-sponsored by Poco Diablo Resort. This inaugural, monumental event was created to literally change the way wolves are viewed by exposing people to them through education, entertainment, art, policy and direct interaction.

Sedona Wolf Week runs April 20-23rd and highlights include:

• Free speaker presentations. Speakers from all over the country to talk about issues related to wolves, the science of wolves and more. Presenters include Emily Renn from the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, KC York for a Trap Free Montana, wolf advocate and former rancher Oliver Starr, Marc Cooke from Wolves of the Rockies, Philip Folsom from Fulcrum Leadership Institute, Paula Ficara and Steve Wastell, founders of Apex Protection Project. Dates and times can be found on www.PlanB.Foundation. All speaker presentations are free and all ages are welcome.

• Unique, one-of-a-kind event at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village including the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Apex Pack. World renowned artist Ken Rowe is donating five limited edition bronze wolf busts titled “Lobo” for fundraising efforts and other art items from local artists have been donated for a silent auction. All available for bidding while being entertained by Ken Rowe’s quick sculpt of an Apex wolfdog and performances by Sean “Walking Bear” Mah and Ann Vannoy. This event is April 22nd, 1:30 – 3:30 at Tlaquepaque.

Meeting and interacting with wolves and wolf dogs is a unique experience that only a few will ever have. The Apex Protection Project Ambassador Pack are USDA certified educational animals that travel the country generating awareness and support for wolves and wolf dogs. Opportunities to meet them at Tlaquepaque and Poco Diablo Resort are available for pre-registration on www.PlanB.Foundation.

• Champagne brunch with the Apex Pack on April 23rd, 11:00 – 1:30 pm. Guests and entertainers include Mayor Sandy Moriarty, Magic Castle’s magician Steve Wastell, actor Vernon G. Wells reading the winning story from the Rewrite the Fairy Tale contest and emcees Tom and Shondra Jepperson. Pack members will dine with participants at their tables providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a wolfdog.

• A selection of films to be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre including filmmaker Julia Huffman’s multiple award-winning documentary Medicine of the Wolf, Living with Wolves by world-famous researchers Jim and Jamie Dutcher and the newly released Gray Area: Wolves of the Southwest by Alan Lacy.

Living with Wolves has been generously donated and admission is free. Medicine of the Wolf will be shown twice as last year it sold out four times. It includes Q&A with the Apex Ambassador Pack after each show. Gray Area will have Q&A with filmmaker Alan Lacy. For dates, show times and to purchase tickets please visit www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

• The showing of Gray Area on April 20th is the perfect segue into the Wolf Co-Existence Panel on April 21st, 1:00 pm at Poco Diablo Resort. The panel will discuss the current situation with Mexican Gray Wolves and other wolf issues with the vision of having a progressive and productive discussion on non-lethal co-existence. Current panel members include Jim DeVos, Assistant Director of Wildlife Management at Arizona Game and Fish, Seth Wilson of the Blackfoot Challenge and Marc Cooke, Executive Director Wolves of the Rockies.

• Special Kids Program on Saturday, April 22nd from 9:30 – 11 am. Kids will have the opportunity to meet the Apex Pack, participate in storytelling, face painting and other fun activities thFor a complete schedule of events and to register please visit www.planb.foundation.