Sedona Jazz at the Church presents sacred jazz with Anderson Trio

Duke Ellington created sacred jazz concerts in the 60s and 70s, and with Sunday’s Jazz at the Church concert the swinging continues with the Anderson Trio presenting their Sacred Easter Concert beginning at three o’clock in the afternoon.

Based in New York City and Juilliard School graduates, reed men Peter and Will Anderson and guitarist Adam Moezinia are in the midst of a six week cross country tour, reaching from the East coast to the West coast, covering over 21 states and bringing world class Jazz to all who see their concerts.

The trio will perform both sacred and standard music, including “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday” and “Heaven,” “This Little Light of Mine,” Jay McShann’s “The Hymn,” Vincent Youman’s “Hallelujah,” and Horace Silver’s “The Preacher.”

Music critics love Peter and Will’s music, which has been called “toe-tapping and heart-lifting Jazz” (New York Post), while Quincy Jones said of them, “You dudes are the future! You have made my soul smile!”



Even the quite staid Wall Street Journal called them “remarkable.” Identical twins Peter and Will are musicians of choice for many of New York City’s cream of the crop jazz artists, including Wynton Marsalis, Jimmy Heath, the Village Vanguard Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon and Michael Feinstein.

Guitarist Adam Moezinia is also a graduate of the Juilliard School’s Jazz Studies program, and has shared the stage with many great artists, such as Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Paquito D’Rivera and Jane Monheit, to name but a few.

A native of Southern California, Adam has also performed at numerous venues across the country, including the Hollywood Bowl, the Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.

The Trio has performed twice at Sedona Jazz at the Church in the past, and this year’s Easter Sunday concert promises a swinging and memorable day of fabulous Jazz.

Sunday’s gathering marks the third of eleven concerts for the 2017 season.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 p.m. “At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40pm, and the concert begins at 3pm.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of the concert series, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org