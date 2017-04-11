With 18 votes, Vogler retained as president of Verde Village Property Owners Association

VERDE VILLAGE – After three intense and contentious hours Monday evening, Krys Vogler was reelected as president of the Verde Village Property Owners’ Association at their annual meeting, defeating opponent June Hayes.

The VVPOA’s clubhouse was packed, and the tension was thick.

Vogler called the meeting to order a little after 6 p.m., and said she wanted to “get it over with.”

Agenda items were read, which sparked lively - and sometimes loud - discussion.

The heated topics of the night included fiscal responsibility; control and future of the pond; keeping the pool open; property security; adhering to by-laws; activity on the VVPOA Facebook page; leadership; trust; and behavior toward others.

Both candidates and their supporters voiced differences of opinion.

One woman, who said she was new to Verde Village, urged everyone to focus on issues, not personal attacks. She received a round of applause.

However, it was short lived, and tempers soon flared again. People began to walk out.

Hayes took to the podium about an hour into the meeting. The arguing continued, and about half of those in attendance left the building.



Control of the meeting seemed be lost around 8:30 p.m. Vogler stated the meeting was adjourned. Hayes insisted that she keep speaking.

Those remaining attendance implored that voting begin. Which ignited another controversy.

Many who left the meeting in frustration had already dropped their vote in the ballot box. These were considered absentee ballots, because those who cast them were no longer present at the meeting.

A new ballot box was demanded, and the 29 members left casted their vote. The opponent with the most votes would be elected president - if not contested by previous votes.

Hayes received 13 votes. Vogler received 18.

There were three extra votes. Because even if those votes were pulled from Vogler, she would still have the majority.

Those who accepted the results were asked to raise their hand. Those who opposed were asked to raise their hands next.

As it stands, Vogler won.