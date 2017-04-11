Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Blue Oyster Cult booked for Thunder Valley Rally

COTTONWOOD – The Thunder Valley Rally committee has booked the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Blue Oyster Cult for this year’s entertainment lineup.

Hezekiah Allen, Recreation Services Supervisor for Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department, said Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is confirmed for Sept. 15, and Blue Oyster Cult is confirmed for Sept. 16.

They are scheduled to perform at The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park & Campground at Riverfront Park.

Also, Mogollon has been confirmed to return to the stage.

While the Committee is still waiting to finalize contracts, Allen said they have received confirmations from their agents.

“The TVR Committee is planning on two (vendor) area stages in Old Town and the main stage at Riverfront Park,” said Allen.

The event will be held Sept. 15-16 in Cottonwood.