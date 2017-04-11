Sedona’s Glomski extends state lead in long jump, triple jump

Sedona-Red Rock senior Joe Glomski further solidified his standing as one of the most dominant Division IV track and field athletes in Arizona with two massive leaps in last week’s Mingus Invitational.

Glomski extended his state lead in the long jump by more than three feet over the No. 2-ranked jumper with a 23-foot, 9.5-inch jump Friday at Mingus. Glomski also has the state’s (wind-aided) best leap in the triple jump with a 44-2.5 effort. He also ranks second in the state in the 100-meter dash.

Another Sedona-Red Rock athlete, senior Dawson Stevenson is the state’s top-ranked high jumper in Division IV with a season’s best of 6-feet, 2-inches.

On the girls side, Sedona senior Hannah Ringel is clearly the state’s best in Division IV in both the shot put (41-3.25) and discus (124-8).