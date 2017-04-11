Snake season is here

CAMP VERDE – Each spring, cold blooded creatures of the four-legged and two-legged varieties take solace as temperatures slowly increase.

But let’s not forget those no-legged cold blooded creatures that many people are not so sure how to handle.

Once temperatures begin to hit 75 degrees, snake season begins, says Jennifer Tucker of Hillside Canine Resort and Spa.

Though it’s assumed by folks that rattlesnakes are predators, Tucker says that most “would rather avoid confrontation.”

When “most rattlesnakes [are] threatened, [they] become defensive,” Tucker says. “Rattlesnakes do not always give a warning, even when provoked.”

That’s why Tucker and her husband Shawn offer snake avoidance classes to help both dogs and their owners enjoy the great outdoors of Arizona more safely.

Tucker also says that it’s best to avoid rattlesnakes “whether they warn us or not, and to teach our dogs to do the same, avoiding painful, damaging and potentially lethal snakebites, and expensive and painful recovery.”

Proper training

It’s pretty easy to identify Arizona’s rattlers, says Camp Verde resident Wes Lance.

Lance, dubbed the snake wrangler by Jennifer Tucker, will be part of Hillside Canine Resort and Spa’s snake avoidance training programs in April. Once the Tuckers – both Jennifer and Shawn – have completed each day’s training, Lance will be on hand to answer questions.

“A lot of people think that a rattlesnake is a rattlesnake,” Lance says. “If a doctor gives you the wrong antivenom for a rattlesnake bite, you could die.”

Though he has hunted rattlesnakes for an estimated 50 years, Lance is not a fan of them.

“I don’t like snakes. I’ve seen people being bit by them,” Lance says. “It happens more than people realize.”

Though not necessarily a fear of snakes, Lance says this is why it’s important for canine owners to make sure both they and their pets are properly trained.

“We see them before they see us,” Lance says. “You see the snakes, you hear them. You need to know what you’re up against. I don’t want to see anyone have to put their dog down. I hate to see people lose their pets.”

Lance will have live snakes with him at the training session.

Participants will receive instruction on how to properly handle their dog around the snake before they go to the snake course. At the course, the dogs and their owners will be steered in the vicinity of the snakes and then will be told what – and what not – to do, Jennifer Tucker says.

“The trainer, dog handler and the dog will then go over the course until the dog is snake-broken,” she says.

Curiosity could kill the dog

By instinct, some dogs avoid snakes. But Jennifer Tucker says that most are more curious than they should be. Those dogs, she says, have no idea of the potential threat.

“Dogs have died within 15 minutes of an attack,” she says.

The second of three April snake aversion training courses is already booked solid, Tucker says. But there are still openings for the April 22 training at Hillside Canine. The course will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by Lance’s snake identification talk.

Training will be handled in small, manageable groups, as participants will learn mostly about Diamondbacks, Black-Tailed and Arizona Blacks, three of Arizona’s 13 species of rattlesnakes.

“We’ll be teaching you what to do in the event of crossing a rattlesnake,” Tucker says. “Also what to take when you go out on a hike, first aid, safety for both you and your dogs, such as proper attire, taking plenty of water, wearing the right shoes.”

By the end of this training, Tucker says that both animals and animal owners will be “one step closer” to enjoying the “wilds of Arizona more safely.”

Hillside Canine Resort and Spa is located at 874 N. Industrial Drive in Camp Verde.

For more information or to register, visit www.hillsidecanineresortandspa.com or call 928-567-6304.

