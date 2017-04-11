Students of the Month, April 2017

Gage Moya is a senior at Camp Verde High School and carries a 3.2 GPA. He is active in baseball, welding, Archery Club, and FFA. Gage has twice competed at ASU in Welding competitions and has placed as high as 7th in the state. His future plans include attending Tulsa Welding School in Oklahoma.

Madison Johnson is ranked 9 in our Camp Verde High School student body with a 3.7 GPA. Madison is a member of NHS, FFA, Student Council, Volleyball and Softball. Her endeavors include becoming a Pediatrician. She would like to attend Yavapai College and transfer to a University.