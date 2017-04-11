Telescopes, frogs, rabbits at Camp Verde schools

I had the pleasure of attending the presentation of Once Upon a Mattress, and I would like to thank Mrs. Worden for a wonderful performance.

The passion of the kids and their excitement was obvious throughout the entire performance. I was impressed with the level of talent shown by all of the thespians on stage, backstage crew, as well as the lighting and sound crew. Chris Hancock commented how it was so enjoyable for him to have an entire crew of students running the lights and sound for the performance.

I was also impressed to see so many kids from Mingus supporting our kids in their performance ... and I believe in two weeks, Mingus’ drama will be performing Fiddler on the Roof. I really enjoyed seeing the support our two schools are showing to each other.

Alpha wavelength

Our astronomy students set up their solar telescopes recently so they could observe the Sun in the hydrogen Alpha wavelength.

Our CTE Expo night will be Monday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m. Come check out what our CTE classes are up to. CVHS will be hosting its final Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 12 in our gymnasium. Please call to sign up at 928-567-8035 or stop by to participate.

AzMERIT state testing will begin on Monday, April 17 and continue through May 4. Attendance is very important.

Track will be running at the Wickenburg Invitational on Thursday, April 13.

Baseball will play at home Thursday, April 13 against Glendale Prep at 3:45 p.m.

Softball also has a home game this week against Glendale Prep on Thursday, April 13. That game will start at 3:45 p.m.

Our next SAC meeting will be Wednesday, April 19 at 7 a.m. in the small conference room. Parents are more than welcome to attend.

Prom will be Saturday, April 22 at the Field of Dreams from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Getting’ froggy

Our biology class have been working on Photosynthesis and cellular respiration projects.

Well, the weather had a big impact on Camp Verde Middle School this week.

AzMERIT, Hidden Figures

Next week, CVMS students are taking the AzMERIT tests. Mr. Howe is confident that the students will do their best. Also, three big projects are going on.

Donnie Shanks’ 6th grade Teen Leadership students are working on two of them. First, students are completing three hours of community service of their choice. Many of the students have commented on how rewarding it was to go out in the community and help out.

The second project is creating an advertisement to try to sell their image. This project helps the students to really focus on their image and have them question if their image is what they want it to be. So far, the students have shown filmed commercials, social media pages, power points, and t-shirts.

The third project is happening in Mrs. Abbie Monroe’s 8th grade Math classes. She is going to do a little mini unit about the movie Hidden Figures.

It is about three African American women computers during the 1960s space race at NASA.

We will begin by showing a video clip of John Glenn’s first orbit into space followed by a discussion about the significance of this event and how this was done, considering it was a good 10 years before computers were even used.

After the movie, each group will read an article and will write a reflection focused on their topic. They will then play a game where two people will be separated using a folder.

One team is Mission Control and the other is the astronaut trying to get back to Earth. The Mission Control is the only one who can talk and they have to describe their pattern of tan-grams to the astronaut.

Soccer, softball, and baseball are starting to wind down, as their tournaments are in a couple weeks.

Peter Rabbit

On Wednesday, our first-graders were treated to Peter Rabbit Tales at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.



Based on three of Beatrix Potter’s beloved rabbit tales, the stage show followed Peter and his cousin Benjamin as they rescued bunnies from the nasty badger and shared laughs, memories, and lessons along the way.



The show was wonderfully presented with lovely melodies, animated actors, beautiful costumes, and perfect timing.

Our students enjoyed a picnic lunch at A.C. Williams Park after the show, before boarding the buses and heading back to campus.

Mrs. Reddell wins

Fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Reddell, entered a contest for a free field trip in conjunction with Migration Madness In Partnership with Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, the Environmental Education Center raffled four free field trips to Dead Horse Ranch State Park to participate in the 2017 Birding and Nature Festival.



Mrs. Reddell, a 4th grade teacher at the elementary school entered the contest of behalf of her students and won.

Congratulations, Mrs. Reddell. We can’t wait to see photos and hear all about the trip!

AzMERIT testing continues

Our second week of AzMERIT testing at the elementary school is now complete.

Fourth grade students finished their testing on Tuesday, and 5th grade began on Wednesday with their writing test.

We have a final day of testing on Monday, when 5th grade will finish their final reading and math tests.

After that, we will focus on make-up testing so that we meet the required 95% testing rate mandated by the state.



Overall, the process has been very smooth, with only minor glitches that have been easily resolved. The only down-side with the computer-based testing has been the need to spread out the testing dates to accommodate device availability and avoid bandwidth overload.



All of our students and teachers have been very patient with the need to keep noise down, cancel specials, and rearrange lunch times.

Being a writer

The elementary teachers had professional development on Friday in conjunction with the full-launch of Being a Writer.



Being a Writer is a program that is being implemented next year at the elementary site as a support for our ELA (English language arts) program already in place.

We chose this program based on the wide array of support resources for teachers, the promotion of critical thinking in students, the evidence-based research, and the ease of use.

Using authentic children’s literature, the program provides support for creating a collaborative classroom environment where teachers facilitate student discussion, provide a model for the respectful exchange of ideas, and help students develop their own voice.

Elementary art

Friday art classes have started and the students at the elementary school are having a blast with Miss Carol.



Miss Carol is Carol Hildebrand, our former art teacher, who is an artist by trade and has taught for eight years at the elementary school.

When the grant that funded her work at our school ran out, she took it upon herself to ask if there was a way she could still teach the students.

Friday programs offered that opportunity, and Miss Carol seized the chance to become a part of our 5th day programming.



She has two sessions each Friday. Students are learning lessons in the principals of art and design including color, balance, texture, lines, shape, form, movement and rhythm.



Students are loving art classes and it has proven to be our fastest growing program, with the sessions continuing to fill.

O-T

In O.T., we address a number of skills which serve as a foundation for a child’s ability to learn.

Children who have difficulty with reading and writing sometimes have trouble with moving their eyes smoothly to follow the words on the page or to copy information from the board.

Often, this can be caused by retention of primitive reflexes. Primitive reflexes are an important part of our nervous systems during birth and development. They serve to assist the child move through the birth canal and help a child reach the first movements involved in crawling.

As children develop into toddlerhood, these reflexes are replaced by more sophisticated movement patterns and abilities.

In conjunction, the ability of the eyes to follow movement develops. If the process of reflex integration is not completed, sophisticated eye movements needed for reading and writing don’t fully form.

In Pre-School, the students learned about flowers and how they grow. Growing seeds in the window and painting flowers with forks.

Student’s seeds soaking sunlight

In Elementary School, our 4th and 5th grade student worked on their AzMERIT Assessments this week.

In Middle School, students were preparing image ads for Mr. Shanks Teen-Leadership class. In the Gifted Program, the second grade gifted students thoroughly enjoyed their outing to the Yavapai Performing Arts Theater to view Peter Rabbit.

The day ended with a yummy lunch at Panda Express.