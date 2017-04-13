Camp Verde council to seek legal advice on proposed water rights agreements

CAMP VERDE - At 8 a.m. Friday, the Camp Verde Town Council is expected to take its special work session into executive session so it can confer with the Town’s water attorney regarding proposed water rights agreements.

Once it returns from executive session, council will continue its budget work sessions as it talks with Finance Director Mike Showers and other department representatives about the Town’s CIP – Capital Improvements Plan – as well as department budgets for fiscal year 2017-2018.

At 8 a.m. Friday, April 21, council will again hold a work session to continue talks with both Showers and other department representatives about the Town’s CIP and department budgets for fiscal year 2017-2018.

Both council meetings will be held in council chambers, in Suite 106 of Town Hall, located at 473 S. Main St. Call 928-554-0000 for more information.

A copy of the agenda can be found at www.cvaz.org.