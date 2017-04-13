Clarkdale Girl Scout earns prestigious Gold Award

CLARKDALE – Clarkdale teen Rachel Valentine earned a Gold Award from the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council - the highest and most prestigious award a girl can earn in Girl Scouting.



Valentine said the honor is surreal.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” she said.

The Gold Award is comparable to the Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout merit.

“Girls who pursue their Gold Award aspire to transform an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with measurable, sustainable and far-reaching results,” stated a news release from HMA Public Relations.

Recipients

All 33 Gold Award recipients from central and northern Arizona, including Valentine, were honored at the Girl Scout High Award Ceremony March 25 at The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain.

“I am honored to congratulate these outstanding girls,” said Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC. “By earning the Gold Award, Girl Scouts set themselves apart as top achievers, and are incredible women of confidence, courage, and character, who make the world a better place.”

To earn the Gold Award, girls spend over 80 hours working on a project that addresses a community problem and is important to each girl. Overall, the process usually takes 18 to 24 months and often involves seeking in-kind donations and recruiting volunteers. For most of these girls, this award is the culmination of more than 10 years in the Girl Scouts.

“Gold Awardees distinguish themselves in the college admission process, earn college scholarships and enter the military one rank higher. Nationally, only about one million Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916,” stated the release.

Smiles for Miles

For her Gold Award project, Valentine, a Girl Scout for 13 years, saw a way to help residents of Haiti after an earthquake hit the country in 2010.

“Because so many Haitians are impoverished and lack footwear, they pick up diseases in the rubble and debris,” stated the release.

To help alleviate this health concern, Valentine set up drop-boxes for shoe donations around her community, collecting more than 500 pairs. She worked on the Smiles for Miles project for two years, she said.



Valentine thanked Troop Leader Kim Thurscy, and project advisor Lisa Valentine, for their support.





Lifetime member

Valentine joined the Girl Scouts, as a Daisy, while in kindergarten. She’s been an active member because of the amazing friends and opportunities the organization has provided her, she said.

She has registered as a lifetime Girl Scout. Valentine said she wants to stay involved in the organization, and even become a leader one day.

In Arizona, Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council serves more than 25,000 girls in grades K-12 with the help of more than 11,000 adult members who act as troop leaders, mentors, program assistants, consultants, and board members, according to their website. For more information, visit http://www.girlscoutsaz.org/.