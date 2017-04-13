Clarkdale-Jerome signs new superintendent to 2-year contract

CLARKDALE – Ask Kathleen Fleenor, and her successor is the right choice for the Clarkdale-Jerome School District.

That he signed a two-year contract, she also says, has nothing to do with recent community sentiment to consolidate or to unify her district with Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union High School districts.

Tuesday, Danny Brown signed an $80,000-per-year deal to become superintendent at Clarkdale-Jerome. With four board members present – Board President Jill Zaske was not present – all voted to accept the contractual relationship with Brown, currently the director of Federal Programs and School Improvement at Humboldt Unified School District.

“This is wonderful,” Fleenor says. “Danny Brown is an excellent fit for the district.”

Following the October 2016 departure of former Superintendent and Principal Scott Jacobson, Fleenor returned from her short-lived retirement to lead the district on an interim basis.

Since January, Clarkdale-Jerome began to structure its superintendent search, which included a superintendent search committee, the district’s governing board, parents, community members, and Clarkdale-Jerome certified and classified staff.

Brown was chosen to succeed Fleenor after an April 1 interview process that included two other candidates.

Principal at Humboldt Unified’s Lake View Elementary School from 2005-2010 and director of teacher preparation programs at Yavapai College from 2010-2013, Brown will be superintendent for the first time at CJSD.

Fleenor will continue as interim superintendent until June 30. And then the longtime district superintendent will resume her retirement.

“I’ll be able to get back to all those things people do when they retire,” says Fleenor, who began her 13-year career as both superintendent and principal at Clarkdale-Jerome on July 1, 2002 before she retired on Jan. 1, 2015.

Brown will take over as superintendent on July 1.