Commentary: Bear down or buck up?

Recently I toured the DK Ranch property (along Oak Creek) with other elected and appointed policy makers. This beautiful facility was gifted to the University of Arizona almost two years ago.

The announcement of the gift in 2015 created expectation for more educational opportunities in the Verde Valley. What has happened since? Not much. The ranch is well-kept, but not well-used.

There might be some Wildcats running around, but they are likely of the bobcat or barn cat variety. Predictions of affiliation with the Veterinarian School have not materialized. Now the University is asking for input as to how the ranch should be used.

Another University of Arizona property (also a gift from a generous donor) on Hwy 260 may be sold, and operations have been scaled back on the University’s V Bar V Ranch site in the Beaver Creek area. Are opportunities decreasing, even as demand for technical training is increasing?

Education gets its fair share of local headlines. What is the legislature doing to public school funding; should Verde Valley K-12 districts be consolidated; Arizona Technical College closes; Yavapai College expands its Sedona Center with new culinary school, etc.

The eye of the education storm right now is the Valley Academy of Career & Technology Education (V’ACTE). Long overdue changes in V’ACTE administrative practices are finally clearing the way for real collaboration between area high schools and the community college.

V’ACTE is a Joint Technology Education District, with special taxing authority to provide career training for high school students. Local property owners pay this tax assessment to meet V’ACTE budget priorities.

Importantly, incoming state and federal funds significantly increase when V’ACTE offers its courses in a “centralized” setting (such as the community college), where high school and adult students can attend class together.

Our regional vision for higher education must be based in reality. The only way we can bring great training to our local workforce is by setting aside biases and turf wars, and building programs that leverage available resources.

Alone, each community in the Verde Valley is too small (in population and tax base) to merit heavy workforce investment. But together, we can achieve much. Business and industry must be included in the planning.

Our tax dollars are paying for beautiful facilities, with qualified faculty and staff. As a community, we cannot allow V’ACTE, the community college and the universities off the hook by playing the blame game against one another.

In Tucson, success is driven by the University motto, “Bear down.” In the Verde Valley, our approach to education is more like bare-knuckle brawling. Maybe we need to “buck up.”

It’s time to move forward, with renewed relationships, and greater expectations. Tell your elected representatives at every level, especially the local school boards, you expect more. More accountability. More action. More honor. We can do this. Together.

Buck Buchanan is an elected Councilman in the Town of Camp Verde. The opinions stated in this commentary are his own.