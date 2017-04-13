Eagle Scout projects bring new glimmer to Dead Horse State Park

Inseparable cousins growing up, Crue and Chaz Taylor, decided that one would not get their Eagle Award without the other. These two boys have been best of friends since they were babies. Although they have both taken different paths in interest in their lives, one is always supporting the other.



Crue, older by 10 months, can be found at his barn feeding, walking, and raising his livestock or on the tennis courts practicing and competing for Mingus Union High School. He has found a love in animals and in the FFA program. He never complains of his early morning feedings, and often helps his sister with her animals.



He has held a leadership position in the MUHS FFA Club where he is the Vice President. He has traveled to conventions and met other students developing his leadership skills and his knowledge of animals. He loves to hunt, ride horses, camp and make others laugh.



On the other hand, Chaz can be found in the weight room lifting, in the gym playing basketball or on the field playing football. He has a great love of sports and doesn’t mind spending the extra time needed helping to perfect his game. He is very competitive but has also learned the importance of being a team player and a good person on and off the court. He is traveling with an Elite Club Basketball team to places like Kansas and Boston to compete against some top teams and players developing his skills as a player and as a leader.



In his spare time, Chaz likes to hunt, camp, ride four wheelers and snow board and be with his family and friends. Despite their differences in interests, Crue and Chaz both support each other. You will always find Crue cheering for Chaz on the sidelines, and you will always find Chaz watching Crue show and auction his animals. They truly are best friends so when the opportunity to become Eagle Scouts arose, both boys decided they were going to push each other to get it, and they wanted to receive it at the same time.



Of all the scouts in the world, only 6 percent of them receive their Eagle ranking. It is a lot of hard work but both young men agree they have learned life lessons from accomplishing this award. Interestingly, Crue and Chaz both chose the same benefactor to donate their project to, Dead Horse State Park. Individually, they both approached George Christianson, Park Manager, to ask how they can better the park. Several projects were suggested and Crue chose to build a new tent platform that would be handicap accessible. He worked side by side with his dad along with other scouts learning the ins and outs of construction, using materials donated from Lumberman’s in Sedona to complete his project for the park.



Chaz chose to lay a sidewalk from the street to one of the cabins making it easier for visitors to get to their cabin and is also handicap accessible. Chaz received donated cement from Hanson’s Concrete and supplies from Elite Performance Concrete.



He was mentored by Coby Cook of Elite Performance Concrete who showed Chaz the art of concrete pouring and finishing. Chaz and his dad along with many other scouts and adults worked into the night to finish the sidewalk. Both young men were honored to help Dead Horse State Park as they both have a love for the outdoors.



They are both excited to receive their Eagle awards in a Court of Honor scheduled in May.

