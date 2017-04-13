Galloway recognized as a top football scholar athlete

Senior Mingus Union football Trevor Galloway was honored on Saturday at the National Football Foundation 36th annual scholar awards banquet in Scottsdale.

Galloway was named to the second team. The National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter honors athletes from metropolitan Phoenix and Northern Arizona with three teams

“That’s always a very prestigious award,” said Mingus Union football head coach Bob Young. “He wound up making second team, so he’s in the top 33 out of all those kids, so that’s quite an honor.”

Galloway said it was a really big event, that he met a lot of nice guys there and that there was highly respected men there running the banquet.

“It really made me realize that I was regarded as one of the best in the state, that was really humbling because I was just so focused on trying to do the best for what we were doing as a team that I didn’t realize that while I was doing that I ended up being regarded as one of those kinds of people that would get an award like that,” Galloway said. “So that was really cool.”

Galloway played tight end and defensive end for the Marauders.

Young said he was an outstanding player.

“He basically played varsity for four years, which for football, that’s difficult to do because physically when you’re young it’s hard, but he’s one of the best defensive linemen we’ve ever had,” Young said. “He had a stellar career at Mingus and like I said, top notch student, just a good role model and he exemplifies what we were really looking for out of a Mingus football player.”

Young said that they’ve been fortunate to have football scholar athletes on the football team each of the last 10 years.

Galloway said representing Mingus at the banquet was maybe the part that meant the most to him.

“Being a kid from Mingus showing up at one of those events and people ask ‘where you’re from’ and you say ‘Mingus’ and they’re like ‘oh where’s that?’” Galloway said. “So I feel like if we can that more often, just get the school on the map, get it recognized that’d be awesome.”

Galloway is going to the University of Arizona and in addition to a scholarship from the Arizona NFF, won the Wildcat Excellence Tuition Award.

To be a Marauder, it’s something that I like to be part of I try to do my best for this school, make the school look the best that it can, just so that people respect us, because we’re not just this small town school, we can actually compete with bigger schools and we’ve shown that over the years

Galloway said he likes the UA’s engineering and wants to be a mechanical engineer.

“I’m really excited to move on to college, this school has done a lot of good stuff for me, prepared me for the next level,” Galloway said. “I feel so I’m really looking forward to going to Tucson, U of A.”