Mingus Union theater troupe to perform Fiddler on the Roof

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School’s theater troupe – A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians – will perform Fiddler on the Roof from April 22 through April 30.

A celebration of life, Fiddler follows the story of a Jewish milkman and his family as they struggle with both anti-Semitism and changing traditions.

Known as A.T.O.R.T., the troupe will present the G-rated Fiddler on the Roof at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23; 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com or by e-mailing Mingus Union theater teacher and director James Ball at jball@muhs.com. Or call the box office at 928-649-4466.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $9 for students and children. All tickets are $2 more at the door.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets in person may visit the MUHS bookstore on any school day from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The bookstore is located in the school’s cafeteria.

For more information, visit mingusperformingarts.weebly.com.