Obituary: Vincent Edward Normile

Vincent Edward Normile, 86, of Cottonwood, AZ passed away April 5th, 2017. Preceded in his death are wife, Doris Normile, son, Gary Huddleston and grandson Andrew Roeller. Survived by his death are daughter, Gail Roeller, grandsons Shawn Roeller and Jason Huddleston, and 4 great grandchildren.

Vince joined the Coast Guard at an early age and served 2 years. He was a member of the Phoenix Jaycees and Carpenter’s Union. Vince worked for the City of Phoenix and retired as the manager for the General Building Inspection Division in 1990. He was a member of SS Simon & Jude Parish. He moved to Cottonwood, AZ in 1999 where he attended and ushered at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered at Cottonwood library and the Senior Center.

During his life he brought joy to many people. He loved to entertain; singing, dancing, and joking. You hardly ever saw him without a smile on his face. He loved life. He will be greatly missed by all.

Services will be held Friday, April 21st at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd. Cottonwood, AZ. Following the mass will be a reception in the church hall.

