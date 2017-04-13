Camp Verde school board talks superintendent contract extension, no decision made

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board went into executive session to consider revising the employment contract of Dr. Dennis Goodwin, the school’s superintendent.

Though Goodwin, who had signed a three-year contract, is still under contract for the 2017-2018 school year, the board is allowed by state statute “to discuss with our attorney the contract format, terms, benefits, pay, etc. starting at 15 months before any new contract is offered,” said CVUSD Board President Christine Schneider.

Though Tuesday’s agenda item also specified “possible action,” the board did not continue discussions of the agenda item.

“There was no agendized subject to bring forward,” Schneider said. “So no discussions were needed.”

Matters discussed in executive session may not be discussed in open forum, but Schneider did say that the board “started the process last night to get legal questions answered.”

“Progress was made in getting questions and other issues addressed, but not completed,” Schneider said. “Due to the laws surrounding closed sessions, very little can be said about our meeting.”

Schneider also said that the board will continue “the process of moving our district forward for improving education for our youth in the community, with our administration as it is currently constituted.”

As for possibly signing an extension with the district, Dr. Goodwin said he would “love it.”

