Yavapai’s Verde campus honors 19 students

CLARKDALE – Nineteen students from Yavapai College’s Clarkdale campus have been recognized by college faculty for their academic excellence and educational achievements during a recent Evening of Recognition ceremony.

At the annual event, Yerania Rodriguez-Ibarra, a first-generation college student, tutor and All-Arizona Academic Team honoree, received the President’s Award for Excellence, the college’s highest honor.

As she accepted the award from college President Penny Wills, Rodriguez-Ibarra told the group that “everyone here at the college has made a huge difference in my life, and someday I’ll make the same difference in yours.”

The college also honored Jeffrey Kester with the Vice President’s Award for Academic Excellence. Kester, also a student at Yavapai’s Verde campus, was “lauded for striving for excellence in all he does,” according to a college press release.

Honored as the President’s Outstanding Alumna was Stephanie Purinton, a 1997 graduate of the YC Nursing Program.

A certified midwife and women’s health nurse practitioner, Purinton is owner and operator of a women’s health clinic in Cottonwood.

Stated Purinton: “Yavapai College allowed me to be a mom, go to school and achieve my goals.”

Rodriguez-Ibarra and Kendra Chadborn, an All-Arizona Academic Team honoree, each earned full scholarship awards to an Arizona university of their choice.

Yavapai College also named Jon Freriks the Outstanding Faculty, Erin Whitesitt the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty and Sheri Kinney the Outstanding Staff.

The following are additional Verde Valley campus student honorees:

Early Childhood Education, Sherrill Black; History, Joshua Bran; Humanities, Ian Aleksiewicz; Psychology, Dash Cheatham; Spanish, Josiah Jones; Video Game Development, Dana Goodell-Sanford; Enology, John Henderson; Viticulture, Neal Baltz; Film & Media Arts, Shushila Kandola; English, Trista Amis; English, Jaret Brummett; Math, Dash Cheatham and Marco Colchado; Biology, Arturo Velazquez; Chemistry, Bram Hickey; and Science, Jennifer Downey.