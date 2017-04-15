Camp Verde baseball enjoys easy week

Camp Verde High baseball enjoyed the best of both worlds this week: a pair of run rule wins and a chance to tinker with their line up, giving reserves playing time.

The No. 7 Cowboys (22-3, 4-1 Central) beat Anthem Prep 17-3 on Tuesday and then Glendale Prep 14-1 on Thursday.

“This week was pretty much an easy week for us, we rested some guys, played some guys at other positions in case we have an injury and they need some time in those spots and so it was just one of those weeks where we got a lot of work for everybody,” said Camp Verde head coach Will Davis.

He said the back ups did well as 11 Cowboys got a least one hit against Anthem Prep and all nine Cowboys that had a plate appearance got a hit against Glendale Prep.

“They did well,” Davis said. “(Thursday) I was very impressed with everything that happened (Thursday) and Tuesday as well

Against Anthem Prep, seniors Zach Wester, John Castillo and Carson Zale got triples and senior Darren Franklin hit a double.

In the Glendale Prep game, Castillo went 3-for-4, scoring 2 runs. Sophomore Dominiq Bruno hit a double while filling in at catcher and their usual back stop senior Easton Braden also hit a two bagger.

Against Anthem Prep, who is ranked 13th in 1A, the Cowboys scored five, five and six runs in the first three innings but after two against No. 37 Glendale Prep (4-14, 0-6 Central), they only led 4-1 after two before scoring 10 in the fourth.

“Standard practice for us (laughs),” Davis said. “I don’t why (laughs) but we seem to let everybody hang around for a while and then third, fourth, fifth inning we decide to go to work and win. I don’t know, I really don’t have an answer for that.”

Camp Verde has won three games in a row and seven of their last eight. They close out the regular season with No. 28 Sedona Red Rock (2-3 Central) on Tuesday at home at 3:45 p.m., at No. 22 Paradise Honors (2-4 Central) and at home against No. 5 Northland Prep (6-0 Central).

“We’re playing well, we’re in good form right now,” Davis said. “I think we’re ready for the post season. We got three real tough games in a row now: Sedona, Paradise Honors, Northland Prep.”

On April 7 Camp Verde lost 3-2 at Northland Prep, their only loss to a team also in 2A. However they bounced back on April 8 to beat 3A No. 12 Chino Valley, avenging one of their losses.

The Cowboys sit at seventh in the rankings with a 12-3 record in power point games but are poised to move up if they keep winning.

“We lost to Northland Prep so we are where we should be,” Davis said. “We come back and beat them in the last game of the season and we should jump up to the top four or five and that’s where we really belong. That 40 degree and 60 mile an hour wind game up there really kinda hurt us. We just didn’t come to play for some reason. It wasn’t a game that we should have lost but we did but we learned from it, came back and beat Chino the following day and have been back to regular form since then.”

If Camp Verde holds off Sedona Red Rock and Paradise Honors and Northland Prep keeps winning, it would set up a de facto region championship game on senior day. The Spartans are 7-1 in the conference and the Cowboys are 8-1 in 2A.

“Basically we just got to hold court,” Davis said. “If we can beat Sedona and Paradise Honors next two games, we’ll be in for a showdown with Northland Prep for the region championship.”