Commentary: Christians celebrate Easter because justice, mercy met at the cross

There is a scripture that says, “…We have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Savior of the world.” (1 John 4:14 ESV) The Bible calls Jesus the eternal Son of God and it explains that Jesus has been with God in His radiant splendor as the 2nd member of the Trinity for all of eternity past.

His birth was not His beginning. The manger in Bethlehem was a continuance of what had already existed. He was sent from heaven. Jesus existed in glory – in eternal paradise – in absolute perfection.

We cannot begin to grasp the magnificence of the pre-incarnate, glorified Christ. Jesus Christ’s willingness to step down from the majesty of His heavenly throne to dwell among His creatures is just one demonstration of God’s perfect love for us.

Christians celebrate Easter because the One who is most exalted came down to the depths. God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son where? He sent His Son into the world.

Consider what it meant that the King of heaven entered into our world: There was no castle for the King of Kings. There was only a stable because nobody would give up their bed for a woman who was 9 months pregnant.

After hearing that the Prince of Peace, the Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God – Emmanuel (God with Us) had been born, Herod was not thrilled but threatened. Instead of turning to the Savior of the World in awe and worship, he went on a murderous rampage trying to kill the Lord of Lords.

For all of eternity past, Jesus would have lacked nothing, but now Jesus was being raised in the house of a poor family. The hands that formed the universe where learning the trade of a carpenter. The Son of God who had enjoyed perfect fellowship with God the Father for all of eternity past was now in fellowship with ordinary people who He created.

However, I think that the most difficult thing for Jesus was dwelling in the presence of sin. Jesus had existed in absolute perfection. In all of Christ’s purity, how could he have lived on earth in the presence of sin for 30 years? How could he stand it?

His revulsion for sin never drove him to retreat away from people, but in all of those years, He tirelessly displayed the perfect love of God for all of mankind to see. 1 John 4:9a says, “In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world.”

Jesus was not just sent into the world to be a perfect example of how to live a righteous life (although he DID live perfectly), but He was sent for an even greater purpose. Christians celebrate Easter because Jesus was sent in order to pay the penalty of our sin for us so that we might have peace with God.

Sin is no trivial matter to a holy God. If we were to pay for our own sin, it would take an eternity of God’s judgment poured out on us to pay that price. God’s perfect love for us is so immense that God’s Son, Jesus, was willing to endure the most painful sacrifice imaginable to demonstrate his love for us.

God willingly poured out His wrath on Jesus (instead of on us) on the cross so that all who call on Jesus as Lord and Savior might be forgiven from the penalty of their sins and free to enjoy God for all of eternity. Christians celebrate Easter because justice and mercy met at the cross.

The story of the cross does not end when Jesus died. Christians often call Easter, “Resurrection Sunday,” because on Easter we celebrate not only our salvation, but Jesus’ resurrection. Before He died, Jesus said in John 2:19, “Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.” In other words, Jesus claimed that if they killed Him, He would come back to life 3 days later. On the 3rd day after his death, Jesus came back to life.

We celebrate Easter today because we don’t serve a God whose Son is dead in the grave, but a God whose Son is alive and ruling and reigning and proving that he holds the keys to eternal life.

Mark Stafford is the Senior Pastor at Canyon Bible Church of Verde Valley