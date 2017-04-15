Jumpin’ Joe Glomski dominates for Sedona in Glendale Cardinal Invitational

GLENDALE – Final results still have not been posted, but Friday’s Glendale Cardinal Invitational just as easily could have been called the Joe Glomski jumping clinic.

The Sedona-Red Rock senior added to his status as one of the state’s finest horizontal jumpers by winning both the long jump and triple jump here Friday.

A soft jump platform dampened his effort in the long jump as Glomski was about a foot off his season best in the event, but still his 22-10 effort made him the class of the field.

In the triple jump, however, Glomski added more than three feet to his personal record with a massive 47-4 leap, which won the event by more than six feet. Glomski only took three jumps in the competition and either of his other two jumps (44-4 and 45-9) would have won the competition.