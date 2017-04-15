Jumpin’ Joe Glomski dominates for Sedona in Glendale Cardinal Invitational

GLENDALE – Final results still have not been posted, but Friday’s Glendale Cardinal Invitational just as easily could have been called the Joe Glomski jumping clinic.
The Sedona-Red Rock senior added to his status as one of the state’s finest horizontal jumpers by winning both the long jump and triple jump here Friday.
A soft jump platform dampened his effort in the long jump as Glomski was about a foot off his season best in the event, but still his 22-10 effort made him the class of the field.
In the triple jump, however, Glomski added more than three feet to his personal record with a massive 47-4 leap, which won the event by more than six feet. Glomski only took three jumps in the competition and either of his other two jumps (44-4 and 45-9) would have won the competition.
More like this story
- Sedona’s Glomski extends state lead in long jump, triple jump
- Sedona-Verde Valley athletes dominate in state rankings
- Arizona high school throwers coming close to a pair of some of the state’s most revered track and field records
- She's at it again: Marauders' Latimer wins two golds
- Sedona’s Hannah Ringel ranks among state’s best in shot put, discus
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.