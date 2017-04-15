Obituary: Linda January

Linda January, was born in Beckley, West Virginia June 12, 1931.

She passed peacefully with a small faithful poodle at her side in the home of her daughter Michelle January and son-in-law Russell Smoldon in Phoenix, Arizona on March 20, 2017.

She had been a resident of the Verde Valley for over 40 years.

When diagnosed September 2016 with lung cancer, it came as a shock, as she had gone in for a broken hip. Sitting in the hospital, I asked her how she would like to be remembered, or any last bits of wisdom she wanted to pass on. Her words exactly, “They said I have cancer, they didn’t say I was dead. But as long as we’re sitting here, write this down. I’d like to be remembered for being an accomplished seamstress. I was good at it, I took pride in the things I made. I taught two of my girls to make their own clothes. I loved horseback riding. It wasn’t as much the horse as much as the freedom of being ON the horse. I taught my kids never to expect anything, and they would never be disappointed. I was a good wife, and loved your father with every breath that I took, including the fighting. I always had a strong work ethic, at the hospital and the DMV. I loved the challenge and the people at both jobs. I appreciated my grandkids more than my own children. And I should have danced more when I could have. Any words of wisdom come from my mother… Never leave the house in your robe and curlers, you never know who you might meet. Manners never go out of style. Soap and water are cheap. Everyone can make a good first impression, but it’s that lasting impression that’s gonna stick. Writing a thank you note isn’t optional, it’s essential. Make sure the baggage you carry, fits in an overnight case. And lastly-don’t worry about getting even, fate has no deadline.”

I waited for her to say- love with no limitations - but she didn’t need to. I am wearing it like a warm sweater.

She will join her husband Eddie January who passed before her along with children Bruce Wayne, Jake Edward, and Janalyn. Daughter Michelle and son Michael will maintain the January tradition by leaving a lasting impression that would make both parents proud. Mom requested no memorial service and donations.

Information provided by survivors.