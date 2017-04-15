Obituary: Marian S. Ray

Marian S. Ray, of Lake Montezuma, passed away on April 9, 2017. She was born on September 17, 1920 in Moline, IL.

Marian leaves behind three children Joette Ray, Connie Adams, and James Ray; three grandchildren Travis Cantrell, Daniel Wishon and John J. Wishon and three great-grandchildren Hunter Cantrell, Maxwell Cantrell and Hannah Cantrell.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood from 1pm to 2pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road in Sedona at 11:00am. Burial will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix on Thursday, April 20 at 10 am with full Military Honors.

Information provided by survivors.