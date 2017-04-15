United Christian School looks for new administrator as former principal spreads good word of Classical Christian Education

CAMP VERDE – In February, the face of Camp Verde’s United Christian School the past five years was asked by the school’s governing board to leave her job.

Today, Kathy Becker has a new job.

A proponent of the Classical Christian Curriculum offered at UCS, the school’s former teacher, principal and administrator has accepted a position with Classical Latin School Association to cover the Four Corners states, as well as California and Texas.

“Life certainly takes twist and turns, and we never quite know where we will end up,” said Becker, who was told on Feb. 10 by UCS Board President Eric Schultz and Vice President Alan Emory that the board “had decided a transition in leadership was necessary, though they were thankful for the ‘level of personal dedication’ I had exhibited.”

In her new position as Memoria Press Rep West for the Louisville, Kentucky-based organization, Becker “will be doing what I enjoy, talking about classical Christian education, traveling to various conferences to promote it, and training others.”

Severing a relationship

According to Eric Schultz, president of the USC school board, the school’s expansion from K-8 to K-12 in the past two years “has created both opportunities for older students, and challenges to develop ways to meet the diverse needs of those students in order to grow the program.”

Those challenges, the board decided, did not allow the school to retain Becker beyond the current school year.

“The administrator transition was initiated this year at the completion of the second annual evaluation for Becker,” Schultz said. “The school board voted unanimously to not renew her contract for the 2017-2018 school year.”

Due to “a personnel issue,” Schultz only could say that a “set of circumstances prompted the immediate transition,” and the removal of Becker from her position as school lead administrator on Feb. 20.

Transition in leadership

Since Becker’s departure, UCS has been searching for her permanent replacement.

But on April 24, one candidate “who has gone through the interview and application process” will tour the campus, Emory said. “Then, the board will make a decision either the first or second week in May, perhaps May 8 or thereabouts.”

According to Schultz, the UCS board is looking for someone to lead the school “that, in addition to other requirements, holds at least a Bachelor’s degree, and it is our hope to ultimately secure an administrator with a professional preparation in school administration and leadership at the Master’s degree level.

“While each of the eight administrators the school has had over the last 22 years has brought individual emphasis and priorities, the recent changes do not represent a significant change of direction or vision for UCS,” Schultz said. “Everyone involved in the school is looking forward to a season of progress and development ahead.”

Vacating one seat, while keeping another seat warm

Upon removing Becker from the school’s lead administrator position, Emory temporarily stepped down from his position as board vice president and was installed by the other board members as interim administrator “to ensure the unexpected leadership gap was filled immediately and adequately while a recruiting process could be carried out,” Schultz said.

Soliloquy

It’s now been two months since Becker left Camp Verde United Christian School.

“People go on with their lives,” she said. “I love the students, the staff, and the parents. I hope that each of the students has grown in their understanding of truth, beauty and goodness as God defines them, and that any memory of me will be one that will encourage the students and staff to excellence in every part of their lives.”