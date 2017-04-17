Battle of the DJs this weekend at Cottonwood Main Stage

Main Stage in Cottonwood’s largest annual event, “Battle of the DJ’s” returns this Friday.

The fourth installment of Main Stage’s annual Battle of the DJ’s returns to Main Stage on Friday, April 21.

Each year, Main Stage gathers a group of Northern Arizona›s finest DJs of different styles and backgrounds and has them face-off to crown the best of the Verde Valley.

Local favorite DJ EcKs (Alex Duarte) won last year’s competition after placing 2nd in the event in each of the first two competitions.

The event is hosted by local favorite and Main Stage mainstay DJ ill.Ego.

The contestants are judged on a combination of various skills including crowd reaction, technical ability, and creativity. Besides bragging rights, there are cash prizes for the winner and runner-up. The event always promises a night of high energy entertainment for all attendees. The Battle begins at 9pm and costs $5 for entry.

Saturday, April 22 The Mods return to Main Stage. The Arizona band has been dazzling audiences for over 10 years with their unique and exciting blend of garage, alternative and classic rock. The band has steadily rocked out while building a local following that is earned by the electric performance of the power-trio. The show is free and begins at 8 pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays 10am. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.