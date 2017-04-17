The Indie Bestseller List: April 19, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Lisa See

The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck

Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy, Anne Lamott

The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel

South and West, Joan Didion

Old School, Bill O’Reilly, Bruce Feirstein

When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, Mark Manson