Kudos logo

Menu

The Indie Bestseller List: April 19, 2017

Originally Published: April 17, 2017 7:34 p.m.
Facebook

The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  3. The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  6. The Black Book, James Patterson

  7. Mississippi Blood, Greg Iles

  8. The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Lisa See

  9. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid

  10. American War, Omar El Akkad

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. Hallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercy, Anne Lamott

  3. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  4. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  5. The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel

  6. South and West, Joan Didion

  7. Old School, Bill O’Reilly, Bruce Feirstein

  8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

  9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, Mark Manson

  10. Unshakeable, Tony Robbins

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  3. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  4. The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

  5. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  6. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  7. All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda

  8. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  9. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  10. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  2. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  3. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  5. White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America, Nancy Isenberg

  6. Originals, Adam Grant

  7. Lab Girl, Hope Jahren

  8. Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson

  9. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  10. The Immortal Irishman, Timothy Egan

MASS MARKET

  1. End of Watch, Stephen King

  2. 1984, George Orwell

  3. American Gods (Tie-In Edition), Neil Gaiman

  4. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  5. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  6. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

  7. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  8. The Obsession, Nora Roberts

  9. Private Paris, James Patterson

  10. Magic, Danielle Steel