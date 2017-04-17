New Movies: April 19, 2017

The Promise

Open Road Films (II)

Director: Terry George

Writers: Terry George, et al.

Producers: Eric Esrailian, et al.

Cast: Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Charlotte Le Bon, Angela Sarafyan, James Cromwell, et. al.

Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, The Promise follows a love triangle between Michael, a brilliant medical student, the beautiful and sophisticated Ana, and Chris - a renowned American journalist based in Paris.

Rated PG-13 for thematic material including war atrocities, violence and disturbing images, and for some sexuality.

Phoenix Forgotten

Freestyle Releasing

Director: Justin Barber

Writer: T.S. Nowlin

Producers: Wes Ball, Mark Canton, T.S. Nowlin, Ridley Scott, Courtney Solomon, et al.

Cast: Matt Biedel, Ana Dela Cruz, Florence Hartigan, Cynthia Quiles, Jeanine Jackson, Clint Jordan, et. al.

20 years after three teenagers disappeared in the wake of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona, unseen footage from that night has been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition.