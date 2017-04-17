Sedona Mago Retreat to host Earth Day celebration

Sedona Mago Retreat is hosting a complimentary Earth Day Peace Festival, Prayer Ceremony and Floating Candle Ceremony on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 9 p.m. and they would like to celebrate the momentous occasion with their neighbors in the Verde Valley.

Sedona Mago Retreat is operated by Tao Fellowship, and one of their core principles is to live in harmony with nature. Earth Day is an important holiday for the retreat center and this is reflected in their name; Mago is an ancient Korean word which means ‘the spirit of the Earth.’



Guests can drive to the retreat center, which is located at 3500 E Bill Gray Road or a shuttle service will be provided to and from their Information House at 695 N Bill Gray Road, at the corner of Bill Gray Rd. (761) and 89A.



People can come for the entire event, for the afternoon, or for the evening prayer ceremonies and shuttle service times will vary accordingly.



The festivities will include a meditative walk, lunch and dinner provided by the bounty of the Earth, healing activities, tree planting, and time to relax, meditate, and enjoy the 163-acre property.



From 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Ilchibuko Todd, the president of Tao Fellowship, will lead participants in a Prayer to Heal One Million People, followed by a Candle Floating Ceremony. Those who participate in the ceremony will have a chance to launch a candle representing their prayer in the center’s Healing Garden Lake.



The day is for anyone who wishes to feel more awake, alive and connected to Mother Earth.



Many residents attended Sedona Mago Retreat’s Earth Day Celebration last year and one attendee shared the sentiments of many. She said, “I want to thank you so much for sharing the gifts of the Mago retreat center with the community! The best of everything...the speakers, the lunch, the silence, the beauty! I am so grateful to be an Earth citizen! “

The public is also invited to contribute a love letter to the Earth or to the Children of the Earth at http://www.sedonamagoretreat.org/earth-day/



Please RSVP on the above website link or by calling the Sedona Mago Retreat Welcome Center at 928-204-3391.

